Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch Trailer Offers Platforming Fun and Our Hero’s Serious Face

When folks talk about first-party PS5 launch titles, all too often they overlook Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which isn’t really fair, because the game actually looks quite good. Sony has dropped a Sackboy launch trailer, which features plenty of fun and varied-looking platforming, some solid-looking visuals, and our titular hero’s SERIOUS FACE. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Again, Sackboy: A Big Adventure probably isn’t going to be most players’ first choice of PS5 launch games, but hey, you’ve gotta have something for the kids, and this certainly looks more fun than Knack. Need to know more about Sackboy? Here’s the game’s official description:

The dastardly Vex (a near-mythical being born of chaos and fear, no less) kidnaps Sackboy’s friends and forces them to build his Topsy Turver. This most deadly diabolical device will transform Craftworld from a fantastical land of pure imagination and innocent dreams… into a torrid, barren eyesore of nightmares. Ooh the fiend! But legend tells of a prophecy from deep within the ancient order of the Knitted Knights, Craftworld’s legendary protectors. Set off alone or with your bravest friends on a whirlwind of capers across the snowiest mountains, the leafiest jungles, the wettest underwater realms and the, uh, spaciest of space colonies. Take down Vex. Save the sack-folk. Save the day. It’s time to fulfill your destiny, Sackboy. From woolly wonderkid and hessian hero…rise our Knitted Knight. PS5 Features: Fast loading: Experience fast loading between and into levels, including in multiplayer2 sessions with the PS5 console's ultra-high speed SSD.

Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Hear Craftworld come to life all around you.

Haptic feedback: Running across wool-like flooring or platforms will use haptics to simulate the change in material under Sackboy.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now on PS4 and PS5 in North America/Australia (it launches on November 19 in Europe).