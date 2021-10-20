God of War Launches on Steam on January 14th; NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex Support Confirmed

God of War, the fourth entry in the series developed by Santa Monica, will be making its debut on PC via Steam early next year.

The former PlayStation 4 exclusive will launch on Steam on January 14th, complete with a slew of PC exclusive features such as unlocked framerates, improved visuals, NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and ultrawide support.

High Fidelity Graphics

Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution in, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more. NVIDIA® DLSS and Reflex Support

Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs. Controls Customization

Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK®4 and DUALSENSE® wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle. Ultra-wide Support

Immerse yourself like never before. Journey through the Norse realms taking in breathtaking vistas in panoramic widescreen. With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, God of War presents a cinema quality experience that further expands the original seamless theatrical vision.

God of War is among the best PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released, so it is definitely nice to hear that more players will be able to enjoy Kratos' first Norse adventure ahead of God of War Ragnarok, which releases sometime in 2022 on PlayStation 5.

God of War is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game will release on PC via Steam on January 14th.