Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Detailed PC Requirements

Earlier today, the Latin American PlayStation YouTube channel pretty much self-leaked the long-rumored PC release of the platform game Sackboy: A Big Adventure on October 27th.
Sony has since confirmed it all with a post on the PlayStation Blog. Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer Sumo Digital also posted the detailed PC requirements, as you can read below.
|MINIMUM
|RECOMMENDED
|HIGH
|VERY HIGH
|ULTRA
|AVG Performance
|720P @ 30FPS
|1080P @ 30FPS
|1080P @ 60FPS
|1440P @ 60FPS
|4K @ 60FPS
|Graphics Settings
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Very High
|Custom
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon R7 265
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX580
|NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8 GB)AMD RX 5600 (6 GB)
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB)AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB)
|NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)AMD RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-6400 @ 2.7GHzAMD FX-6300 @ 3.5GHz
|Intel Core i7-4770K @3.5GHzAMD Ryzen 5 1500X @3.5GHZ
|Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz)AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHz)
|Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz)AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz)
|Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz)AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)
|RAM
|8 GB DDR
|8 GB DDR
|8 GB DDR
|16 GB DDR
|16 GB DDR
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
|STORAGE
|60 GB HDD(SSD Recommended)
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these target resolution and frame rate figures account for ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS on GeForce RTX hardware. There has been no mention of AMD FSR support, even though it's available in several other PlayStation exclusives ported to PC.
What we do know is that mouse and keyboard are, of course, supported alongside the PS5's DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive trigger effects. Additionally, pre-purchases grant four bonus costumes inspired by other iconic PlayStation games:
- Connor – prototype Cyberlife android (Detroit: Become Human)
- Jin Sakai – fearless samurai warrior (Ghost of Tsushima).
- Deacon St. John – outlaw biker hero (Days Gone).
- Sam Porter Bridges – intrepid courier (Death Stranding).
