Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Detailed PC Requirements

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 29, 2022, 03:12 PM EDT
Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Earlier today, the Latin American PlayStation YouTube channel pretty much self-leaked the long-rumored PC release of the platform game Sackboy: A Big Adventure on October 27th.

Sony has since confirmed it all with a post on the PlayStation Blog. Sackboy: A Big Adventure developer Sumo Digital also posted the detailed PC requirements, as you can read below.

  MINIMUM RECOMMENDED HIGH VERY HIGH ULTRA
AVG Performance  720P @ 30FPS 1080P @ 30FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1440P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS
Graphics Settings Low Medium High Very High Custom
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon R7 265 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX580 NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8 GB)AMD RX 5600 (6 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB)AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)AMD RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
CPU Intel Core i5-6400 @ 2.7GHzAMD FX-6300 @ 3.5GHz Intel Core i7-4770K @3.5GHzAMD Ryzen 5 1500X @3.5GHZ Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz)AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHz) Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz)AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz) Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz)AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)
RAM 8 GB DDR 8 GB DDR 8 GB DDR 16 GB DDR 16 GB DDR
OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)
STORAGE 60 GB HDD(SSD Recommended) 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these target resolution and frame rate figures account for ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS on GeForce RTX hardware. There has been no mention of AMD FSR support, even though it's available in several other PlayStation exclusives ported to PC.

What we do know is that mouse and keyboard are, of course, supported alongside the PS5's DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive trigger effects. Additionally, pre-purchases grant four bonus costumes inspired by other iconic PlayStation games:

  • Connor – prototype Cyberlife android (Detroit: Become Human)
  • Jin Sakai – fearless samurai warrior (Ghost of Tsushima).
  • Deacon St. John – outlaw biker hero (Days Gone).
  • Sam Porter Bridges – intrepid courier (Death Stranding).

