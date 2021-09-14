NVIDIA Responds to GeForce NOW Database Leak, Says List Included ‘Speculative Titles’

A huge GeForce NOW database leak rocked the news yesterday, teasing PC players to a great number of possible upcoming game announcements.

Following the leak, we reached out to NVIDIA and received the following comment from a spokesperson.

NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.

As we suspected, most of the games listed there probably were only used on GeForce NOW for internal testing and may never see the light of day on PC. Still, we maintain that some eventually will, such as God of War, other PlayStation exclusives (Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Demon's Souls, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima), the rumored GTA remasters, as well as the most obvious ones like Dragon Age 4, Gears 6, Forza Motorsport 8, Avowed, Crysis 4, and Payday 3. The RTX remasters may also turn out to be true, given that two years ago NVIDIA kicked off a program to do just that.

For the record, we've included the highlights of the GeForce NOW leaked list below.