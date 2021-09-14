NVIDIA Responds to GeForce NOW Database Leak, Says List Included ‘Speculative Titles’
A huge GeForce NOW database leak rocked the news yesterday, teasing PC players to a great number of possible upcoming game announcements.
Following the leak, we reached out to NVIDIA and received the following comment from a spokesperson.
NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.
NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.
As we suspected, most of the games listed there probably were only used on GeForce NOW for internal testing and may never see the light of day on PC. Still, we maintain that some eventually will, such as God of War, other PlayStation exclusives (Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Demon's Souls, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima), the rumored GTA remasters, as well as the most obvious ones like Dragon Age 4, Gears 6, Forza Motorsport 8, Avowed, Crysis 4, and Payday 3. The RTX remasters may also turn out to be true, given that two years ago NVIDIA kicked off a program to do just that.
For the record, we've included the highlights of the GeForce NOW leaked list below.
Alan Wake Remastered (Steam)
Avowed
Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
Batman Citybuilder
Bayonetta 3
Bioshock 2022
BioShock RTX Remaster
Chrono Cross Remaster
Crysis 4
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Demon's Souls
Dragon Age 4
Dragon's Dogma 2
Earth Defense Force 6
Fable 4
Fight for Middle-Earth
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
Final Fantasy XVI
Forza Motorsport 8
Gears 6
Ghost of Tsushima
Goat Simulator 2
God of War
Gran Turismo 7
Grand Theft Auto 3 - Remastered
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Remastered
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Remastered
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
Half-Life 2 Remastered
Halo 5: Guardians
Hangar 13 unannounced game
Helldivers 2
Homefront CTP
Horizon Forbidden West
Human: Fall Flat 2
Indiana Jones
Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall
Judgment
Kingdom Hearts IV
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER HD
Metro Next
Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster
Monster Hunter 6
Myst Remaster
New strategy game (Square Enix)
Payday 3
Project FPS (Paradox Interactive)
Ratchet & Clank
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Returnal
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sniper Elite 5
S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android
System Shock 3
Tekken 8
Test Drive Unlimited 3
Timesplitters 2 (Remastered)
The Talos Principle 2
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary (2021)
Total War 9
Tropico Next
Unannounced Dungeon Tactics Game
Unannounced title by Square Enix
Unannounced Card Game 2
Untitled iNxile Game
Untitled Marvel Game 2020 & Walking Dead Game (Daybreak)
Untitled Respawn Game
Untitled The Initiative Game
Vanquish RE-MASTER
Wreckfest sequel
Worms Next
XCOM 3
