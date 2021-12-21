Rockstar is Gifting One of Its Games to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PC Owners

Rockstar Games announced that every owner of the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition can claim a complimentary Rockstar Store product among the following options:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

That includes both those who already bought the game and any new purchases made until January 5th, 2022. The game is also now 20% off on the Rockstar Store, and you can even get a $10 coupon off your next purchase as long as the product you're buying is priced at $15 or more. For the record, these are the current Holiday sale prices:

Grand Theft Auto V Looks Truly Next-Gen Complete With Ray Tracing and Volumetric Lighting in New 8K Resolution Video

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $19.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - $47.99

L.A. Noire - $7.00

Max Payne 3 - $7.00

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition - $5.99

Bully: Scholarship Edition - $5.25

As you may recall, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had a rocky launch, to say the least. Its performance was very underwhelming across the board and the overall reception of the port (outsourced to Grove Street Games by Rockstar) was far from positive. Nathan rated it 5.5 out of 10 in his review of the PS5 version.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

In other Rockstar news, we've recently covered some Bully 2 rumors.