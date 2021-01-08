Returnal New Developer Podcast Shows New Gameplay, Details DualSense Functionality and More

A new Returnal developer podcast has been shared online today, revealing more on the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive.

In the new HouseCast episode, which can be watched below, the developer not only reveals more on how they are translating their signature action gameplay into 3D, but also details their gameplay-first approach, DualSense functionality and much more. New short gameplay clips are also included in the podcast.

Returnal will be Housemarque's first major title in a while. The game will be a fast-paced third-person shooter with roguelike elements set in a bleak world where protagonist Selene is stuck in a time loop.

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Returnal launches on March 19th on PlayStation 5 worldwide.