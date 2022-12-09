Returnal PC Port Announced During The Game Awards 2022

Returnal’s been out for some time and is a third-person shooter similar to games like Risk of Rain 2. The game has been a PlayStation 5 exclusive since its release last year, and whispers of it coming to other platforms have been going around for the past few months. Today at The Game Awards 2022, an update was finally revealed on that front.

In potentially one of the worst-kept secrets of the industry lately, Returnal has been announced for PC. The stores that the game will be launching on were not disclosed, though; a release date wasn’t shown, either, just gameplay footage. You can watch the brand-new Returnal PC launch trailer below.

So, yeah, Returnal exists on PC. Officially, this time. But in reality, it’s been a thing for a fairly significant chunk of the year. When we reviewed Returnal last year, we had this to say about it:

“Barring a sci-fi horror tale that doesn't quite nail the slow building reveal, Housemarque has absolutely succeeded with their fusion of third-person shooting and roguelike elements in Returnal, one of my personal favorite PlayStation 5 titles so far.”

Previously, it’s been leaked a couple of times through various means. Three months ago, a Housemarque developer stream had showcased a build meant to display visual effects design within the game. That stream virtually confirmed a PC version existed in some capacity. It only gets more concrete from there.

The following month, more information related to Returnal on PC surfaced in the form of PC graphics settings, like AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS support. And on that note, the title could come tomorrow or sometime next year. We don’t know just yet, but we’ll continue to update as more information on Returnal is released.

Returnal is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5. A PC version has been officially announced, but no confirmed release date was disclosed.