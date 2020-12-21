Plenty of PS5 Returnal Gameplay Surfaces From New Housemarque Developer Podcast

Plenty of PS5 Returnal direct-feed gameplay footage has surfaced from a new developer podcast.

In a new Housemargue Housecast Podcast, game director Harry Krueger talks about the origins of the upcoming third-person sci-fi psychological horror shooter alongside the gameplay experience that players can expect. As said, the new episode also included some gameplay footage from the PS5 exclusive. Check it out below:

Housemarque’s Returnal Dated for March 2021 Release on PS5

Returnal was officially announced during Sony’s PS5 showcase back in June of this year. We’ve included the announcement trailer once more:

Returnal combines action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5's immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat. Coming to PlayStation 5.

As confirmed earlier this month, Returnal will launch on PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2021.

“So we are happy to announce that you will be able to play our PS5 debut, Returnal, when it launches on March 19, 2021”, marketing director Mikael Haveri wrote. “It marks a great milestone for us as our most ambitious project to date. With Returnal, we’re creating a huge third-person action title and exploring narrative storytelling.”

“In Returnal you get to dive deep into the mind of Selene, an Astra space scout trapped in a hellish loop of endless resurrection while trapped on a hostile planet. The roguelike formula mixed with exploration platformer elements allow for a unique way to explore the planet and continue the battle she is fighting. Of course, there will be plenty of Housemarque arcade flourishes present, so prepare to be bombarded by volleys of bullet-hell projectiles along the way.”