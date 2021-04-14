PlayStation 5 Exclusive Returnal New Trailer Focuses on Enemies
A new Returnal trailer has been released online today, showing more of the third-person shooter roguelike releasing this month on PlayStation 5.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the enemies players will have to take down in the game. A new post on the Official PlayStation Blog has also gone live today to provide some more information on these fearsome enemies.
The planet of Atropos is a dark and mysterious place, and each environment will provide its own unique set of enemies to overcome: from the organic and parasitic creatures inhabiting the Overgrown Ruins, to the cosmic or corrupted entities roaming the sands of the Crimson Wastes, and the mechanical automatons that endlessly patrol the haunting Derelict Citadel… Players will encounter a large variety of different foes, which aside from their unique aesthetics will also provide their own unique gameplay flavor and special attacks.
Returnal launches on PlayStation 5 on April 30th worldwide.
- The procedural world of returnal invites you to dust yourself Off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every Rebirth.
- After crash-landing on a shape-shifting world, selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her Escape.
- Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she's defeated - forced to restart her journey every time she dies.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 69.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter