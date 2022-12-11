Returnal PC Recommends 32GB of RAM; No Crossplay with PS5

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) Storage: 60 GB available space



The Returnal PC port is being co-developed by Housemarque and Climax Studios. The long-standing British studio is mainly known for Sudeki, Silent Hill: Origins, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and Assassin's Creed Chronicles, but they've also helped port many games to other platforms, including Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow and previous Housemarque games like Dead Nation and Resogun. There's good reason to be hopeful regarding the quality of the Returnal PC port, chiefly the excellence of recent ports published by Sony (Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales, for instance). We also already know that both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR will be supported.

The Returnal PC port also comes with all of the previously released updates, such as the Tower of Sisyphus endless mode, the Challenge mode, and the Co-Op mode. However, the co-op will be limited to PC players, as the Steam page clearly states that cross-play with the PlayStation 5 version is not supported.

When the game was released on PS5, Kai Powell rated it 9.3/10.

Barring a sci-fi horror tale that doesn't quite nail the slow building reveal, Housemarque has absolutely succeeded with their fusion of third-person shooting and roguelike elements in Returnal, one of my personal favorite PlayStation 5 titles so far.