Returnal To Release On PC On February 15th; Detailed System Requirements Revealed

Housemarque's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal will hit PC next month, complete with a slew of features not available on console, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support and much more.

Today, Sony confirmed the game will be released on PC on February 15th with a brand new trailer that goes over some of its PC-exclusive features, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support. The game will also support NVIDIA NVIS as well as 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. Returnal on PC will also support not only ray-traced shadows but also ray-traced reflections.

Alongside confirming the game's PC- exclusive features, Housemarque revealed more detailed Returnal system requirements for a variety of resolution and quality settings. As expected, ray tracing at 4K resolution will be extremely demanding, requiring an Intel i9-11900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, RTX 3080ti or RX 6950 XT GPU, and 32 GB RAM.

Returnal System Requirements

MINIMUM MEDIUM RECOMMENDED EPIC RAY TRACING AVG Performance 720P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS Graphics Settings Low Medium High Epic Epic GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) CPU Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz) Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) STORAGE 60 GB HDD

(SSD Recommended) 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

Returnal on PC will also provide enhanced immersion with Dolby Atmos, two 3D audio solutions, or 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound support, and custom ray-traced audio. The PS5 DualSense controller will also be fully supported, alongside mouse and keyboard controls and a wide range of control customization options for an optimal experience.

Returnal launches on PC on February 15th, 2023, worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games ever released by Housemarque by checking out Kai's review of the original PlayStation 5 release.