Resident Evil Village Shipped Over 4.5 Million Units Globally

The official Biohazard Japan Twitter account revealed that Resident Evil Village has now shipped over 4.5 million units globally in the first two months since its release.
The sales figure is confirmed by a new badge added to the official Resident Evil Village website. In Wccftech's review, Nathan rated the game 9 out of 10 with the following summary:
Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.
Given the great critical and sales reception, CAPCOM recently announced it has begun work on DLC for Resident Evil Village. The multiplayer mode, Re:Verse, is supposedly launching this month, though we don't have a definitive date yet.
Resident Evil Village has also been confirmed as one of the first games that will add support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique. Again, we don't know yet when that'll happen.
On a related note, Resident Evil fans can now also watch the latest CGI animation series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, launched today on Netflix. Four episodes are available for viewing, with an average runtime of 25 to 28 minutes.
Set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, the series takes place in 2006 after a hacking incident is uncovered at the White House. Leon S. Kennedy was ordered to investigate the incident, but he encounters zombies when the White House is targeted in a mysterious attack.He later meets Claire Redfield, who's been checking a strange drawing made by a child refugee while working on a TerraSave-led mission to oversee construction of a welfare facility..
