Resident Evil Village VR Launches for Free Alongside PSVR2

Today, CAPCOM announced that the Resident Evil Village VR update will launch alongside PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd, 2023. Owners of both Resident Evil Village and the newly released Resident Evil Village Gold Edition are getting it for free.

The VR Mode supports the entire campaign and lifts the award-winning experience to new heights. A deeper and more captivating adventure awaits with PlayStation VR2, as Ethan Winters’ journey takes full advantage of the headset’s advanced features. Resident Evil Village VR Mode utilizes the 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio to make Resident Evil Village more realistic and intense than ever. Soak in the village’s richly detailed atmosphere in virtual reality, including the ornate chambers of Castle Dimitrescu, and prepare to feel truly dwarfed by the larger-than-life characters and creatures that lurk within.

Beyond stepping into the world of Resident Evil Village with the PlayStation VR2 headset, players will get to grips with their surroundings in new ways with the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. These represent Ethan’s famously resilient hands and allow intuitive actions to be performed in-game. Players can hold up their arms to guard against enemies that get too close for comfort. Weapons also feel tangibly more realistic in VR Mode with new gameplay elements that dial up the immersion, such as dual-wielding and natural motion controls for reloading firearms and brandishing knives.

There's no word on a Resident Evil Village VR update for the PC version. Luckily, Praydog's RE Framework VR mods have opened up a way to experience the latest entry in the survival horror franchise with Virtual Reality headsets.

The Resident Evil Village Gold Edition delivered the Winters' Expansion and a few extra additions. Our Nate had a rather positive take on it.

Resident Evil Village - Winters’ Expansion is the best RE DLC Capcom has ever produced, but as mentioned, the competition for that title wasn’t exactly fierce. Shadows of Rose is an interesting exploration of a character we’ll hopefully see more from in the future and plays with the core RE Village experience more than you might expect at first. The third-person mode and new Mercenaries content are also nice, if not quite essential, additions.