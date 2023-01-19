PlayStation VR2 Full 35+ Game Launch Lineup Confirmed, Including 13 Newly-Revealed Titles

PlayStation VR2 launches in just a bit over a month, and today Sony revealed the new headset’s full launch-window lineup of over 35 games. Sony isn’t being over-generous with the “launch window” definition here either – these are games that will be available on Day 1 when PS VR2 launches in February until the end of March. Headliners include Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback, as well as newly-announced games like Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect, and Pavlov VR. You can check out the full list of PlayStation VR2 launch window titles, below.
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)
PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22 at a price of $550. What do you think? Is PS VR2 starting to seem enticing given the launch titles above?
Comments