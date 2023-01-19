PlayStation VR2 Full 35+ Game Launch Lineup Confirmed, Including 13 Newly-Revealed Titles

PlayStation VR2 launches in just a bit over a month, and today Sony revealed the new headset’s full launch-window lineup of over 35 games. Sony isn’t being over-generous with the “launch window” definition here either – these are games that will be available on Day 1 when PS VR2 launches in February until the end of March. Headliners include Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback, as well as newly-announced games like Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect, and Pavlov VR. You can check out the full list of PlayStation VR2 launch window titles, below.

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
  • Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
  • Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
  • Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
  • Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
  • Demeo (Resolution Games)
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
  • Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
  • Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
  • Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
  • Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
  • The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
  • The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
  • Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
  • NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
  • Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
  • Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance)
  • Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
  • STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)
  • Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
  • The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
  • Tentacular (Devolver)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
  • Thumper (Drool LLC)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
  • Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
  • What the Bat (Triband)
  • Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22 at a price of $550. What do you think? Is PS VR2 starting to seem enticing given the launch titles above?

