Resident Evil Village Has a Lot More Weapons Than RE7, Says CAPCOM
During yesterday's PlayStation Japan “Play!”Play!Play!” live stream, CAPCOM revealed some new details on Resident Evil Village, the highly awaited eighth mainline installment in the revered horror franchise.
Renowned insider DuskGolem summarized the fresh tidbits of information in a series of tweets. The developers noted that this is the first time in the series where the same protagonist is maintained for two consecutive games. As such, Resident Evil Village will feature a more mature (not to mention more adept in combat) Ethan Winters when compared to his first appearance.
A lot of emphasis for this new game was put on playstyle choices. For instance, the game has a lot more weapons than Resident Evil 7, so players can decide their loadout depending on how they want to play. There's more stealth, too, and even multiple paths that can be taken into a scenario.
On PlayStation 5, the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers are utilized in the game when Ethan is using guns, for example during the reload action. Their feel will change based on the weapon used.
Resident Evil Village is due for release on May 7th (May 8th in Japan) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
• First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
• Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 69.96
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter