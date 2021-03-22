Resident Evil Village Has a Lot More Weapons Than RE7, Says CAPCOM

During yesterday's PlayStation Japan “Play!”Play!Play!” live stream, CAPCOM revealed some new details on Resident Evil Village, the highly awaited eighth mainline installment in the revered horror franchise.

Renowned insider DuskGolem summarized the fresh tidbits of information in a series of tweets. The developers noted that this is the first time in the series where the same protagonist is maintained for two consecutive games. As such, Resident Evil Village will feature a more mature (not to mention more adept in combat) Ethan Winters when compared to his first appearance.

A lot of emphasis for this new game was put on playstyle choices. For instance, the game has a lot more weapons than Resident Evil 7, so players can decide their loadout depending on how they want to play. There's more stealth, too, and even multiple paths that can be taken into a scenario.

On PlayStation 5, the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers are utilized in the game when Ethan is using guns, for example during the reload action. Their feel will change based on the weapon used.

Resident Evil Village is due for release on May 7th (May 8th in Japan) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.