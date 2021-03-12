Playstation Japan “Play!”Play!Play!” Livestream Featuring Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village Announced

PlayStation Japan announced a new livestream today that will be focused on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village.

This new livestream, called Play!Play!Play!, will feature members of the development teams of both games, such as producer Yoshinori Kitase for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and director Morimasa Sato for Resident Evil Village. The live stream will be aired on March 21st at 8 PM Japan Time.

Both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village are among the most anticipated games releasing on PlayStation 5 this year. The first is an enhanced version of the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released last year on PlayStation 4 featuring visual improvements and a new story episode starring Yuffie.

The expressiveness of the game’s lighting, texture, and environment has increased with the PS5 version of the game. New features have also been added, including the ability to switch between “Graphics Mode” that prioritizes high quality 4K graphics (4K compatible display required) and “Performance Mode” that prioritizes smooth action at 60FPS. The game also includes a Photo Mode where the player can take photos of in-game scenes and save their favorite memories, as well as a new episode that features Yuffie as the main protagonist.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry in the series, and it is releasing not only on PlayStation 5, but also on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and old-gen consoles.

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

The PlayStation Japan Play!Play!Play! livestream will be aired later this month, on March 21st, on YouTube.