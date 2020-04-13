Resident Evil 3 Shipped 2 Million Units Already; Resident Evil 2 6.5M to Date

Resident Evil 3 shipped 2 million units in just five days since its release, CAPCOM announced today in a press release. Digital versions accounted for nearly 50% of the sales, too.

CAPCOM also provided an update on Resident Evil 2 sales, stating that the game shipped 6.5 million units since its debut in January 2019. Overall, franchise sales are close to breaking the 100 million milestone.

Green Man Gaming Spring Sale Serves Up Deals on Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and More

In our review, Nathan made it clear he liked Resident Evil 3 a lot, with the only notable downside being its shortness.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of Resident Evil 4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.

However, the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode that comes with Resident Evil 3 fared much worse.

The Resident Evil multiplayer curse continues. Resident Evil Resistance presents some promising ideas, and messing with people as the Mastermind has its moments, but unsatisfying action, clunky level design, a lack of content, and manipulative microtransactions snuff out the game’s potential. Sadly, trying to wring more than a few minutes of fun from Resident Evil Resistance is futile.

There's a bunch of Resident Evil 3 mods already available for the newly released game if you're planning to play on PC. This one enables first-person view for even more terrifying encounters with Nemesis; another takes care of unlocking the frame rate animations of distant zombies, making them look much smoother than they do in the base game. Lastly, if your PC has spare horsepower, check out this ReShade raytracing showcase, though to get the beta RTGI shader you will have to subscribe to Pascal Gilcher's Patreon at $5 monthly.