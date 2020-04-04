Resident Evil 3 First-Person Mod Enables Free Camera, Manual Flashlight and First-Person View

Want to experience Capcom’s latest Resident Evil installment in first-person? This brand-new Resident Evil 3 first-person mod allows you to do so.

Created by Praydog, the latest version of this PC modification adds a first-person mode to the horror title alongside a manual flashlight. In addition, it enables a free camera. The mod was originally released for last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, but it has just been updated to support Resident Evil 3 Remake as well.

Those interested can download the updated version of this first-person mod through Github right here.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As expected, this mod is only available for the PC version of the game.

Resident Evil 3 Remake The pulse-pounding narrative of Resident Evil 3 bookends the events of last year’s award-winning Resident Evil 2. Putting players in the role of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, Resident Evil 3 follows her desperate escape from a city torn apart from the inside by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Blocking her path is the seemingly unstoppable and brutally intelligent bioweapon Nemesis – one of the series’ most notorious adversaries. Jill is not alone in her endeavor to escape – players can also experience a slice of the chaos of Raccoon City as unexpected ally Carlos Oliveira, a member of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) who’s on a mission to evacuate civilians. Included with the Resident Evil 3 single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an online asymmetrical 4 versus 1 multiplayer game included with Resident Evil 3. A group of four Survivors must strategically work together to escape diabolical experiments conducted by a vicious Mastermind before time runs out. Each of the selectable Survivors relies on available weapons and their unique abilities to help each other as they attempt to escape from the twisted scenario. Behind every corner and hidden in every shadow is the Mastermind, who wields a deck of cards to deploy creatures and bioweapons, set traps, and manipulate the environment to overwhelm the Survivors. Notorious Resident Evil franchise villains, including Alex Wesker, Annette Birkin and Ozwell E. Spencer, all bring their own special style of torment to the Mastermind’s chair. A first for the series, as Masterminds, players can control legendary bioweapons, like the menacing Tyrant and the mutated G-Birkin.