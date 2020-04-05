Resident Evil 3 Remake ReShade Ray Tracing Improves Visuals With Better Ambient Occlusion Effects

Resident Evil 3 Remake doesn't support ray tracing effects, but Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader can be used to introduce similar effects in games that do not support them natively

AD Massicuro recently shared a new video showcasing how Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader can improve the game's visuals. The end results, needless to say, are impressive.

Resident Evil 3 Remake has been released this week on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In his review, Nathan highlighted how the game is the best action-driven entry in the series since Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of Resident Evil 4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.

Resident Evil 3 Remake includes a multiplayer mode called Resident Evil: Resistance. The mode features some interesting ideas, but the experience is not as satisfying as the single player mode.

The Resident Evil multiplayer curse continues. Resident Evil Resistance presents some promising ideas, and messing with people as the Mastermind has its moments, but unsatisfying action, clunky level design, a lack of content, and manipulative microtransactions snuff out the game’s potential. Sadly, trying to wring more than a few minutes of fun from Resident Evil Resistance is futile.

