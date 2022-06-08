Resident Evil 4 Fresh Look Confirmed for Capcom Showcase, Next-Gen Upgrade Reveals Likely

The first ever Capcom Showcase comes our way next week, and surprise surprise, it seems the show will be packed with Resident Evil news. Capcom gave us a first peek of their Resident Evil 4 remake last week, and they’re promising a new look at the game at their showcase. Whether that means another trailer or some actual extended gameplay remains to be seen. The Capcom Showcase will run around 35 minutes, but we don’t know how many games the company aims to pack into that time.

Prepare for a fresh new look at Resident Evil 4 in the #CapcomShowcase livestream! 📅 June 13th

🕒 3:00 PM PDT / 23:00 BST

📺 https://t.co/6YrGfKTrkW#RE4 pic.twitter.com/QA8cZAJKjq — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 8, 2022

Ah, but that isn’t the end of the Resident Evil content we’re likely to see next week! Capcom has promised updated “next-gen” versions of their Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and Resident Evil 7 and according to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, PS5 versions of all three games have been added to PlayStation Network servers. That would seem to indicate these updates may be fully revealed, and perhaps even released, at or around Capcom Showcase.

Haven’t been keeping up with the new Resident Evil 4 since it’s reveal last week? Here’s how Capcom describes their “reimaging” of the game…

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on March 24, 2023. The Capcom Showcase will be livestreamed this coming Monday (June 13).