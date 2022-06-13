Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 “Next-Gen” Updates Available Today and Look Nice in a New Trailer

Note: This is a developing story. More details about the Resident Evil next-gen updates will be added soon.

Earlier this year, next/current-gen updates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were promised, and today during the Capcom Showcase it was announced that they're releasing... today! We also got a new trailer showing the upgraded titles in action. It looks like Capcom has put a solid amount of work into these upgrades, serving up boosted resolution, framerates, and new features like ray tracing. Best of all, these updates are free for those who already own the Xbox One, PS4, or PC versions of the games, with save files transferring over. You can check out the trailers for the updated versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, below.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were some of the underrated best-looking games of the past generation, so I'm eager to check them out with a new layer of polish!

The Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 next-gen updates are available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.