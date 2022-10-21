Menu
Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 Cloud Versions Release Dates Confirmed

Francesco De Meo
Oct 21, 2022
Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 Cloud will start releasing on Nintendo Switch next month, Capcom confirmed.

The first game to release will be the remake of the second entry in the series, which will launch on November 11th. It will be followed by the remake of the third entry in the series on November 8th and by Resident Evil 7 biohazard on December 16th.

The Cloud versions of the latest entries in the suvrival-horror series by Capcom will follow the release of Resident Evil Village Cloud, which will debut next week, on October 28th. On the same day, Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition will launch on PC and consoles, including the base game and plenty of additional content, and a third-person mode.

Experience brand-new additional content for the award-winning modern horror masterpiece Resident Evil: Village:

- Third Person Mode: Play the main story from an entirely new perspective.
- The Mercenaries Additional Orders: Three new characters join the fray, including the statuesque Lady Dimitrescu, controllable for the first time.
- Shadows of Rose: a new scenario starring a grown-up Rose, Ethan's beloved daughter whose kidnapping as a baby kicked off the original Village story.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 are now available on PC and consoles. They will release on Nintendo Switch starting next month.

Order