Renewed and Unlocked iPhone X with 256GB Storage Now Just $519

Spend up just $519 today and grab a fully unlocked and renewed Apple iPhone X with 256GB of storage right away.

256GB Apple iPhone X in Silver, Fully Unlocked and Renewed Available for Just $519

Don’t feel like spending flagship money but you require an iPhone that is modern and packs tons of storage? Have a look into the Amazon Renewed section and you will find a 256GB iPhone X, fully unlocked for a low price of just $519. The highlighting feature of this deal? You guessed it - 256GB of internal storage.

Just like every other modern iPhone, the iPhone X features a Retina display with rounded corners and obviously, Face ID. This also means that there is no Home button here, making room for a screen to body ratio everyone is going nuts after these days. Apart from that, you get a powerful A11 Bionic chip under the hood, a wonderful set of cameras that can shoot 4K video, a waterproof body, wireless charging, and of course our favorite - iOS 13.

Since this is a renewed phone therefore you can expect it to arrive at your door with at least 80% or more battery health remaining. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger inside the box so you don’t have to worry about charging accessories. Last but not the least, this phone is completely unlocked and will work with any carrier with complete support for 4G LTE.

If you need an iPhone with tons of storage, then this deal is a very good bet. 256GB of internal storage is way too much for apps, games, photos and videos. This is something you won’t ever run out of soon. Obviously, it is a good thing.

Buy Apple iPhone X, GSM Unlocked, 256GB - Silver (Renewed) - $519

While you are here, check out the following deals: