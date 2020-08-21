Remnant: From the Ashes Was Claimed Over 10 Million Times Already on the Epic Games Store

Remnant: From the Ashes managed to beat even A Total War Saga: Troy when it comes to free claims on the Epic Games store. Whereas the latest real-time strategy game by Creative Assembly was added over 7.5 million times to Epic Games store libraries, the third-person shooter/RPG has surpassed 10 million claims already.

It did so just as the last major DLC planned (though one has to wonder whether the massively expanded community could warrant more DLCs in the future) for the game, Subject 2923, launched on all platforms for a price of $9.99. You can find more about it below.

Remnant: From the Ashes Gets Swamps of Corsus DLC, Rogue-Like Survival Mode