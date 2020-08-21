Remnant: From the Ashes Was Claimed Over 10 Million Times Already on the Epic Games Store
Remnant: From the Ashes managed to beat even A Total War Saga: Troy when it comes to free claims on the Epic Games store. Whereas the latest real-time strategy game by Creative Assembly was added over 7.5 million times to Epic Games store libraries, the third-person shooter/RPG has surpassed 10 million claims already.
It did so just as the last major DLC planned (though one has to wonder whether the massively expanded community could warrant more DLCs in the future) for the game, Subject 2923, launched on all platforms for a price of $9.99. You can find more about it below.
Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923 has players pick up where the main story left off as they continue the fight for humankind. In the DLC’s brand new campaign mode, players will discover the origins of “The Dreamers” -- humans bonded with powerful entities -- and how they connect to the dreaded Root, the evil force plaguing Earth. To successfully put an end to the Root once and for all, players must overcome new puzzles and threats, traverse unfamiliar locations, and partner up with unexpected allies in hopes of saving the world. These new challenges will take players to a rural region of Earth, into a military base called ‘Ward Prime’, where the U.S. military began the Dreamer Program in the 1960’s - as well as the new world of Reisum, a frosty, mountainous, world inhabited by the Urikki, a horde of humanoid rats.
Those who take on this final adventure for Remnant: From the Ashes can also expect to discover new quests to complete, new gear to acquire - like the Frostborne axe that inflicts frostbite on enemies - along with new enemies and challenging bosses to take down. Along with the vast array of content in the new campaign mode, Subject 2923 also adds new threats and a suite of new rewards to the game’s Adventure Mode and rogue-like Survival Mode (to gain access to Survival Mode, players must own the Swamps of Corsus DLC).
New Campaign Mode: Subject 2923: Players will discover the origins of ‘The Dreamers’ and how they connect to the dreaded Root in this brand-new campaign – continuing the story of Remnant: From the Ashes with an expedition to Ward Prime, and several new locations.
New Zones, Bosses, and Quests: From rural lands and an abandoned military base on ruined Earth, to the frosty and unforgiving heights of the mountainous world Reisum, players will take on intense new challenges as they continue their fight for survival.
Superior Firepower: Players will outfit their character in order to survive these dangerous new experiences, choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, new armor sets and skins, and new trinkets.
Survival, Adventure, and Hardcore Mode Updates: New threats emerge in Survival Mode and Adventure Mode, as monsters, dungeons, and bosses from Reisum are added to the rotation - while Survival Mode and Hardcore Mode receive a suite of new rewards.
