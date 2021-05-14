Remnant: From the Ashes Next-Gen Update Out Now, PS5 Trailer and Footage Looks Impressive

Remnant: From the Ashes was one of the more underrated Soulslikes released in recent years, and now fans of the game, or those looking to try it out for the first time, can experience a better-looking version on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The next-gen console version of the game offers both 4K/30fps Resolution and 1080p/60fps Performance modes, and takes advantage of the SSD storage of both Sony and Microsoft’s new systems for faster loading. You can check out an action-packed next-gen trailer for Remnant: From the Ashes (running on PS5) below.

Meanwhile, here’s some PS5 gameplay footage, running in Resolution mode, courtesy of the Next-Gen Games YouTube channel.

Looking pretty good! Perhaps not quite cutting-edge or anything, but performance appears very solid. Interested in giving Remnant: From the Ashes a try now that it’s on next-gen consoles? Here are the game’s key features:

A Remnant of Mankind - The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. They must travel through these portals to uncover the mystery of where the evil came from, scavenge resources to stay alive, and fight back to carve out a foothold for mankind to rebuild...

Endless Fantastic Realms Await - Explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time you play through them, creating new maps, enemy encounters, quest opportunities, and in-world events. Each of the game's four unique worlds is filled with monstrous denizens and environments that will provide fresh challenges with each playthrough. Adapt and explore… or die trying.

Scavenge. Upgrade. Specialize - Overcome tough-as-nails enemies and epic bosses throughout hostile environments to earn experience, valuable loot and upgrade materials you can use to build a wicked arsenal of weapons, armor, and modifications to approach each encounter dozens of unique ways.

Strength in Numbers - Invading other worlds to seek an end to the Root is dangerous and survival is far from guaranteed. Team up with up to two other players to increase your chances of survival. Teamwork is necessary to make it through the game's toughest challenges… and unlock its greatest rewards.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game is also now available via Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console.