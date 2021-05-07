Remnant: From the Ashes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrade to Release Next Week

Remnant: From the Ashes is getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade patch, Perfect World Entertainment confirmed.

The next-gen upgrade, which will go live on May 13th, will introduce two different display options. The first will favor resolution, making the game run at 4K resolution, 30 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, while the second will prioritize performance, making the game run at 60 FPS and 1080p resolution.

We're incredibly excited to announce that on Thursday, May 13, Remnant: From the Ashes will receive a free major upgrade patch that will add the option to run the game at 4K resolution at 30fps the PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on both the PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X/S!

On May 13th, Remnant: From the Ashes will also make its debut on the Microsoft Store and become part of the Xbox Game Pass library, complete with cross-play support between PC and Xbox consoles.

Also on May 13, Remnant: From the Ashes will be available on the Microsoft Store App and the Xbox App for Windows 10, or accessed as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC program -- each of which will have cross-play support with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.

Remnant: From the Ashes is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.