Relic Hunters Legend F2P Co-Op Looter Shooter RPG to Be Published by Gearbox

At PAX East 2022, Gearbox Publishing (Homeworld, We Happy Few, Risk of Rain 2, Godfall, Tribes of Midgard, and the upcoming Homeworld 3 and Hyper Light Breaker) has revealed to have struck a deal with Rogue Snail, a fully remote Brazilian game studio, to publish the game Relic Hunters Legend.

A free-to-play coop looter shooter RPG, Relic Hunters Legend emphasizes fast-paced gameplay and loads of customization options. There's no release date yet, but you can already wishlist the game on Steam.

