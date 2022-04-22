Relic Hunters Legend F2P Co-Op Looter Shooter RPG to Be Published by Gearbox
At PAX East 2022, Gearbox Publishing (Homeworld, We Happy Few, Risk of Rain 2, Godfall, Tribes of Midgard, and the upcoming Homeworld 3 and Hyper Light Breaker) has revealed to have struck a deal with Rogue Snail, a fully remote Brazilian game studio, to publish the game Relic Hunters Legend.
A free-to-play coop looter shooter RPG, Relic Hunters Legend emphasizes fast-paced gameplay and loads of customization options. There's no release date yet, but you can already wishlist the game on Steam.
Relic Hunters Legend is free because it allows for more people, all around the world, to enjoy the game. Our goal is to make a good game, with a fair monetization system, that can make money and be sustainable without exploitative practices. We believe that Free-to-Play games can be fun and fair for everyone! So come dive into an epic adventure with the Relic Hunters to recover lost Relics and “Duck, Duck, Loot” some Ducans!
- Choose from several Hunters with unique abilities, upgrade your equipment, and customize skills to perfect your Relic-Hunting machine! Relic Hunters Legend is an exciting looter-shooter RPG where you can customize each Hunter to fit your playstyle. Enjoy theory-crafting and tons of stats that will satisfy the most hardcore players!
- Online cooperative play for up to four players! Play the campaign solo, play with your friends, or make some new friends in this exciting and fun-filled galactic adventure!
- Run and gun online in full 3D environments with smart enemies, cool abilities, and upgradable weapons and armor. Chill out solo, with people you know, or help out some fellow rebels in need! Put on your game face and tackle some serious challenges or a kick-back looting mission whenever you feel like it.
- Featuring 4K Resolution, unlocked framerate, ultrawide support, as well as fully customizable controls and many options to make your gameplay smooth like butter.
