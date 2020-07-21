Risk of Rain 2 To Leave Steam Early Access On August 11th: New Survivor, Stage, and Final Boss

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games announced today that Risk of Rain 2 will officially be leaving Early Access with next month's major update. The Launch Update for Risk of Rain 2 features a number of big changes to the game as well as an increase to the game's price.

Risk of Rain 2 has already been considered a success for Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing. This third-person roguelike shooter has already earned over one million sales within its first month in Steam Early Access since it launched last year. And now, Risk of Rain 2 will finally depart the Early Access period with its official launch later next month. Here's what to expect for the next major patch in Risk of Rain 2.

Launch Update:

New Survivor, The Captain: Brought to life through 60,000 community votes in April, The Captain joins the crew as the tenth playable character. The Captain controls the battlefield with utility and damage – with help from the Survivors’ orbiting dropship, the UES Safe Travels. He wields a shotgun-rifle combo that narrows the spread as it charges and can stun targets. The Captain can also leverage his high-ranking authority to request probes and beacons from orbit to either provide armor or a healing zone for him and his allies.

A new stage brings your escape run to its natural conclusion: The Moon! Can you survive new lunar monsters and face off against the Final Boss?

Server Browser: The new Server Browser improves the matchmaking experience. Join or create your own dedicated servers with options such as difficulty, rule voting, password protection and more.

The new Server Browser improves the matchmaking experience. Join or create your own dedicated servers with options such as difficulty, rule voting, password protection and more. New Items: Add a chance to fire magma balls on-hit with Molten Perforator, or drain your opponent’s life bars into yours with Super Massive Leech – just two of the latest additions in the game’s arsenal of more than 110 items.

New Skill Variants and Lore Entries: Complete challenges in game to unlock even more skill variants for Survivors, adding even more strategic potential for Survivors and team composition.

Risk of Rain 2 is currently available as an Early Access title on PC (Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. From now until the August 11th launch date, Risk of Rain 2 is available on Steam at the discounted price of $19.99, before going up to $24.99 after the official launch. All three console versions of Risk of Rain 2 are available now for $29.99 with no updates on whether pricing will change in the near future.