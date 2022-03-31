Hyper Light Breaker Takes Heart Machine’s Franchise in a New 3D Roguelite Direction

Hyper Light Drifter is one of the most successful indie adventures of the last few years, and now developer Heart Machine is returning with Hyper Light Breaker, a new game set in the same “Hyper Light” universe, without being a direct sequel. Breaker will be a full 3D open-world game and introduce a variety of new features and mechanics, including roguelite elements, online co-op, and the ability to build up a settlement populated with NPCs. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for Hyper Light Breaker, below.

Heart Machine’s most recent game was last year’s Solar Ash, which I found to be a solid, if somewhat underbaked experience in my full review. It definitely seems like Hyper Light Breaker is as much a successor to Solar Ash as it is to Hyper Light Drifter. Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official description…

Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. A Brand New 3d World to Explore A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore

A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths

Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more for incredible freedom across landscapes Leak the Breakers Play single player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online co-operative play

Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat Explore, Collect, and Destroy Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run

Learn more about the Overgrowth and the storylines hidden within with each death and attempt Help The Settlement Help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey. Your accomplishments will introduce new colorful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub

Visit settlers between each run and discover their unique, evolving stories

Hyper Light Breaker busts onto PC sometime in 2023.