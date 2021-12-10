Homeworld 3 Launches in Q4 2022; Devs Share First Gameplay Trailer

Homeworld 3 will indeed be released in the last quarter of 2022 as originally planned, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox Software confirmed today at the TGA 2021. First unveiled back at PAX West 2019, Homeworld 3 got a brand new gameplay trailer at the event. You can check it out below, of course.

Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive and original art director on Homeworld and Homeworld 2, stated:

Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling. We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.

The game's story continues straight from Homeworld 2, with the galaxy having enjoyed an age of abundance thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. However, the gates are now failing and series protagonist Karan S'jet, now the subject of widespread idolatry, is once again the key to solving the mystery threatening the whole galaxy.











Blackbird Interactive has also promised the deepest and most satisfying gameplay experience in the series yet.

The wholly unique strategic gameplay of the Homeworld series also returns at an even larger scale as players engage in epic battles fought across open space as well as the 3D terrain of hulking space derelicts called megaliths — the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization where the player can funnel foes into a brilliant ambush or hide their fleet from powerful enemies. Developed for powerful modern hardware, Homeworld 3 will not just be a visual treat for fans, with all new ship designs and settings, but will also add key gameplay features that continue to deepen the series’ enthralling strategy gameplay. Fully simulated ballistics make lineof sight and cover critical strategic considerations. Your fleet persists from mission to mission. Scars on your ships linger. Strike craft pilots and capital ship captains pass along critical information through battlefield chatter. In addition to conquering the game’s campaign, players can challenge each other to intense 1v1, free-for-all or team battles, or tag team in an all-new co-op mode with a roguelike twist.

Homeworld 3 can be wishlisted starting today on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.