Razer Announces Updates to the Razer Blade 15 & Razer Blade Pro 17

Razer has announced a new update to its popular gaming laptop series, the Razer Blade. The Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Blade Pro 17 will utilize the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. These new Razer Blade gaming laptops will offer new configurations with a starting price of $1,699.

These new Razer Blade laptops feature the classic Razer Blade design, having an all-black outer casing with the Razer logo on the screen's top cover. This design keeps the laptop slim while still allowing for a variety of ports.

Razer Blade 15

Razer has announced two different models, the Base model, and the Advanced model. The difference between these two models is the numerous options that the Razer Blade 15 Pro. These different models can feature up to an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, and this processor features eight cores and sixteen threads with a Max Turbo clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz.

The standard model can feature either a 144 Hz display or a 165 Hz display, while the Advanced model features three different display options. The Advanced model's displays can feature a 240 Hz QHD display, a 360 Hz Full HD display, or an OLED 4K display.

The standard model can feature a 512 GB SSD, while the Advanced model can feature a 1 TB SSD. The Advanced model features more connections than the standard edition to the Razer Blade 15.

Razer Blade Pro 17

The Razer Blade Pro 17 will feature either an RTX 3060 or an RTX 3070 graphics card, and The Razer Blade 17 Pro is stated to have three different versions.

The entry-level configuration will feature an NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card, a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM with a RAM speed up to 2,933 MHz. At the same time, the high-end configuration will feature an RTX 3070 graphics card, a 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 32 GB of DDR4 RAM with a RAM speed of up to 2,933 MHz.

Pricing & Availability

The new Razer Blade 15 features a starting price of $1,699 and is expected to be available for Pre-order by Razer starting on January 12 and available for purchase starting on January 26. The Razer Blade Pro 17 features a price range from $2,399.99 up to $3,199.99, and has the same pre-order date as the Razer Blade 15, and is expected to be available for purchase in Q1 of 2021.