MSI Introduces the Optix G242 Monitor Featuring a 24″ 144 Hz Panel

MSI has introduced the Optix G242 eSports monitor, which offers some fantastic features, including a 144 Hz refresh rate and coverage of 127.7% of the sRGB color gamut. This monitor is perfect for eSports players due to the 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, eliminating screen tearing and choppy frame rates. While MSI hasn't officially announced the Optix G242 monitor's pricing, this monitor has seemingly been listed on BH Photo and Video with a price of $189.99.

MSI has introduced the Optix G242 Monitor, offering a 1080p resolution and 127.7% coverage of the sRGB color gamut

The Optix G242 eSports monitor is designed with the eSports gamers, and this is shown in the 144 Hz refresh rate. This gaming monitor offers a panel size of 23.8" and an aspect ratio of 16:9; this is perfect for a compact gaming setup while still offering a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. The 144 Hz refresh rate, when paired with a 1 ms Response time, ensures an incredibly smooth gameplay experience and is perfect for popular eSports games.

This monitor offers a Frameless design, and this monitor features a super narrow bezel, which is ideal for a multi-monitor setup. This frameless design is perfect for a content creator who may need the recording software or the live stream chat open on the secondary screen.

The Optix G242 eSports monitor uses an IPS panel, which offers wide viewing angles and a high refresh rate of 144 Hz. The IPS panel offering up to 178° viewing angles, allowing for much more leeway in placing your monitor in your setup. This panel also offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for competitive gamers as the 144 Hz refresh rate is quickly becoming the standard for nearly any gaming monitor. This panel offers support for both the DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamut, and this panel offers support for up to 94.6% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support for up to 127.7% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

MSI has announced the Optix G242 monitor, but this monitor was listed on BH Photo and Video with a listed price of $189.99. While the listing was created, it is currently only available for pre-order.