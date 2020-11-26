Eluktronics Announces Three Laptops Offering World’s First 1440p and 165 Hz IPS Display

MAX-15

MAX-15 Laptop Source: Eluktronics

Eluktronics has announced three new laptop models called the Mech-15 G3 QHD, Max-15 HQD, and Max-17 QHD. All of these models include a large mousepad, a HIVE-65 mouse, and various other additions. These various models all offer different price tags ranging from $2,199.00 to $2,299.00. These models are currently available for pre-order, with the expected ship date being guaranteed before Christmas.

Eluktronics newest laptops are the World's First Laptop to feature an IPS panel, 1440p Resolution, and a 165 Hz refresh rate

These three models all offer the same specifications, featuring an Intel 10th generation processor with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM with a speed of 2,933 MHz. The Intel 10th generation processor is the Intel Core i7-10870H processor, which features a base clock speed of 2.2 GHz and a turbo clock speed of 5.0 GHz while having a total of eight CPU cores. The 16GB RAM is split between two separate RAM sticks allowing for dual-channel support.

  • MECH-15
  • MAX-15
  • MAX-17

The Mech-15 G3 QHD, Max-15 HQD, and Max-17 QHD laptops all utilize the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card to power each display. The Mech-15 G3 QHD, Max-15 HQD both have a 15.6" 1440p screen, which has a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, while the Max-17 QHD has a larger screen offering a screen size of 17.3".

Source: Eluktronics

These displays feature a fantastic color accuracy making these laptops perfect for photo editors and video editors.

The Mech-15 G3 QHD, Max-15 HQD, and Max-17 QHD all have substantially different designs along with the difference in screen size. The Mech-15 laptop's design has RGB lighting on each key, but it is only shown through a specific key, while the Max laptop design has RGB lighting around each of the individual keys.

The Mech-15 and the Max-15 both feature the same price of $2,199.00, while the Max-17 features a slightly higher price tag of $2,299.00. This $100 price gives the user a larger screen with little differences than the other laptops.

These laptops are available for pre-order, with the expected ship date currently guaranteed to before Christmas. Making one of these laptops a perfect choice for a Christmas gift for any new gamer looking to get one for the world's first laptop featuring an IPS panel, 1440p resolution, and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

