AOC enters the 165 Hz refresh rate battlefield with their AGON G2 gaming monitors

AGON by AOC discloses that its flagship G2 series is now extended by new models with more instantaneous IPS panels. AGON by AOC launches four monitors with or without height-adjustable stands and USB hubs, offering a new increased 165 Hz refresh rate — the 24G2SPU, 27G2SPU 24G2SPAE, and the 27G2SPAE.

AGON by AOC offers four new 165 Hz refresh rate gaming monitors for users of all walks who need the necessary multi-monitor support that the company offers

The AGON by AOC portfolio presents a vast assortment of possibilities for a diverse type of gamers. Casual users would be more geared to look at the flat IPS panels or curved VA panels from the G2 series, while hardcore gamers would want the bold 1000R curvature of the G3 series. Monitors such as the 24" (60.5 cm) 24G2U and its 27" (68.6 cm) brethren 27G2U are two of the best-selling gaming monitors on the market thanks to the outstanding value and excellent performance both models offer to gamers.

AGON by AOC furthers their hold on the market and updates these models with 165 Hz refresh rates. Starting late March, the 24G2SPU and 27G2SPU will replace the 24G2U and 27G2U. Fitted with ergonomic stands allowing height, tilt, swivel, and pivot customization, these monitors can be arranged perfectly for their users to access an improved gaming experience while offering gamers the opportunity to utilize several displays in a multi-monitor configuration. The 24G2SPU and 27G2SPU showcase an integrated 4-port USB hub, allowing users to connect keyboards and mice to the monitor, limiting clutter on their desks. As an added feature, both displays house a pair of 2W speakers.

The sleek, 3-sides frameless configuration of the models perfectly fits modern battlestations and enhances multi-monitor setups. The IPS panels deliver incredible Full HD resolution, handing gamers high framerates without stressing the user's graphics card. The 165 Hz refresh rate produces a cleaner gaming experience providing gamers the competitive edge. A 1 ms MPRT response time virtually eradicates ghosting for sharp, blur-free visuals, while the Adaptive-Sync support stops stutter and tear by using a variable refresh rate.

Users with multi-monitor setups might consider simpler monitors AGON by AOC offers the 24G2SPAE and 27G2SPAE as the pared-down choices without a USB hub and with a more straightforward stand. Similar to the 24G2SPU and 27G2SPU in terms of the panel but with a smaller feature-set, they are entirely suited for dual/triple monitor setups or consumers currently equipped with monitor arms such as the AOC's AD110D0 using the VESA mount option.

All four new models feature gaming-specific settings, such as Game Color (to adjust saturation), Dial Point (crosshair overlay for accurate aiming), LowBlue Mode for longer gaming sessions during the night, and three gaming modes for different genres such as FPS, RTS, Racing as well three user-customizable ways. The new, modern OSD software G-Menu makes adjusting fine display details a breeze.

The AOC GAMING 24G2SPU and 27G2SPU are currently available from late March/April 2022 at the MSRP of $263.80 and $324.47. The AOC GAMING 24G2SPAE and 27G2SPAE will be available from July 2022 at $237.42 and $296.77.