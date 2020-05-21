Razer Unveils The Razer Blade Pro 17 Featuring A Full-HD 300Hz Refresh Rate Display And A 2080 Super

Razer, a brand known for combining gaming and lifestyle, today unveiled the all-new Razer Blade Pro 17, the laptop built for professional gamers, designers, and game developers. The Blade Pro 17 is available now with a 4K 120Hz display for creators requiring a high-resolution workstation and a Full-HD 300Hz option for gamers needing to see every frame of every match. Powering these displays are the latest processors from both Intel and NVIDIA, including the 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 packs the power of a desktop into a compact .78” x 10.24” x 15.5” chassis that users can easily take from the main office to the home office.

The Fastest Refresh Rate Seen On Laptops (300 Hz) Is On The Razer Blade Pro 17

The new 300Hz refresh rate display is the ideal choice for every esports pro needing to practice while on the road and every enthusiast wanting to gain a competitive advantage. The increased refresh rate keeps visual sharp and clean in fast-paced sequences making enemies easier to see and text easier to read. The 17.3-inch Full-HD display covers 100% of the SRGB space and comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy so games aren’t just silky smooth but also gorgeous. To ensure that the crisp visuals and vibrant colors are never compromised by irritating reflections, each display is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

For creators, the 4K 120Hz touch display, available only on the Blade Pro 17, is the perfect companion for working through an idea whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. The custom calibrated display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space making it perfect for designers and photographers creating on the go. The ultra-high-resolution paired with the fast refresh rate is an editor’s dream, allowing them to quickly and smoothly scrub through a timeline or punch-in on a photo for pixel perfect edits.

All Of The Finest Internals To Provide The Best Gaming Experience

Powered by the new Intel 8-core i7-10875H processor, the Blade Pro 17 is faster and more efficient than ever before, capable of clock speeds up to 5.1GHZ with Intel Turbo Boost and a large 16MB cache. The increased cache size plus the additional core count at a higher clock speed means faster compiling in productivity apps, lower render times in creative suites, and overall higher framerates in-game.





Working in tandem with the new Intel 8 core processor is the new line of RTX SUPER GPUs, up to an RTX 2080 SUPER. The new RTX SUPER GPU line features up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray-tracing cores for up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs and improved real-time ray tracing performance. To maximize the performance of these new processors, the Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for efficient heat dissipation, paired with a dual-fan system for additional active cooling. The inventive design allows power users to push the threshold of performance without the worry of generating uncomfortable levels of ambient heat or noise.







The Blade Pro 17 offers the most abundant lineup of connectivity options available in the Razer Blade family, challenging even the most well-equipped desktops, with a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations. Lining the top of the display is an integrated HD webcam allowing streamers to mix up their environment with ease. The camera also features an IR sensor for quick and easy access via Windows Hello.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the pinnacle of performance in the Razer Blade family, packing the power and connections that were once exclusive to a desktop setup into a thin and light 17-inch chassis that can be taken anywhere. The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2599.99 USD or 2899.99 € for the Europeans.