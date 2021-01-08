Acer Announces A 4K UHD Gaming Monitor With HDMI 2.1 Support

Acer has introduced three new monitors to its Nitro and Predator Monitor series, and These new monitors offer high refresh rates, high resolutions, and even a unique design. These monitors are stated to be available in May for North America, with prices ranging from $899.99 up to $1,199.99.

The new monitors teased by Acer are called the Predator XB273U NX, the Predator XB323QK NV, and the Nitro XV282K KV. These monitors are expected to be available in May of 2021 for North America with prices of $1,099.99, $1,199.99, and $899.99, respectively. The Predator XB323QK NV and Nitro XV282K KV are the first TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified gaming monitors, ensuring fewer eyestrains and longer gaming sessions.

Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. stated, "Our newest gaming monitors feature the industry’s latest technology to give gamers smooth performance and comfortable ergonomics; designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers, our Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers as well as those who want to have fun. The new Predator and Acer Nitro monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor.”

Both of the Predator monitors feature Acer VisionCare 4.0, including LightSense, AdaptiveLight, ColorSense, and even ProxiSense. All of these technologies are designed to allow gamers to avoid strained eyes when having longer gaming sessions.

The Predator XB273U NX features a resolution of WQHD and a speedy refresh rate of up to 275 Hz, ideal for gamers who play FPS or Racing simulators that require fast reflexes. In contrast, the Predator XB323QK NV and the Nitro XV282K KV feature a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 4K resolution offering fantastic visuals.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitored features two HDMI 2.1 ports, which further enables the high resolution and high refresh rate that this monitor can provide. This monitor offers 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing for fantastic color recreations while still maintaining a high refresh rate of up to 275 Hz. This monitor features support for Acer VisionCare 3.0, instead of the 4.0 version that the Predator Monitors can support.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273U NX monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,179.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 7,999.

The Predator XB323QK NV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,199.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 8,999.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 949.00; and in China in February, starting at RMB 6,999.