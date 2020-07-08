RAVPower Wireless Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Adapter Currently Just $12
Our favorite wireless charger from RAVPower is currently just $12 right now if you enter a special discount code along with an on-page coupon.
Grab this RAVPower Wireless Charger for Just $12, Includes Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Adapter
There are so many wireless chargers out there that it is super easy to get lost in the sea of choices available. But, if we are to recommend one wireless charger and one alone, then it would this one from RAVPower. Retailing for $22.99, it is great value for money as it ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter inside the box. Today, this charger is available for a new low of just $12 if you enter a special discount code and clip that on-page coupon before checkout.
Just like any great wireless charger, this one from RAVPower features 10W wireless charging speeds for compatible devices. 7.5W is available for iPhones. 5W charging is available for every other device, including the AirPods.
This wireless charger has every safety feature built right in as well, so your device stays safe during the charging process. And there’s a handy LED indicator too, which lights up as soon as you place a compatible device on it, whether that is an iPhone, Android device or maybe even AirPods.
Buy RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter - Was $22.99, now just $12 using discount code 89BRJJQE and on-page coupon
