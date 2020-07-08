Right now, you can upgrade your smartphone to an iPhone XR in glorious red, completely unlocked and renewed for just $472. Stocks are limited so you might have to fight for it.

Jumping onboard the ‘modern iPhone’ bandwagon is super easy right now. Just spend $472, grab this renewed iPhone XR from Amazon and you are good to go. And yes, that is the deal you should care about today.

Released back in 2018, the iPhone XR was then Apple’s budget smartphone. It packs a powerful A12 Bionic chip, a large 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with rounded cornerS, a stunning 12-megapixel camera at the back, Face ID, wireless charging, fast wired charging and a design that is truly iPhone.

This model on sale features 64GB of internal storage, and comes in a stunning red color option. This is the sort of color you go for if you are planning to use an iPhone without a case and show off your smartphone of choice.

The iPhone XR on sale is completely unlocked and is ready to be used on any carrier of your choice. It comes with eSIM support, meaning you can have multiple phone numbers running on it at the same time.

