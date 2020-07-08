Amazon is offering a complete 3-pack of the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for a stunningly low price of just $169, which is down from the regular $249 MSRP.

Upgrade Your Terrible Home Wi-Fi to Amazon's Eero Mesh System for a Low Price of Just $169 and Get Rid of Wi-Fi Dead Zones

There are plenty of ways you can improve your home Wi-Fi situation and investing in a mesh Wi-Fi system is the best one. Sure, they can be expensive, but the long-term and immediate benefits are simply amazing. Right now, you too can upgrade your home Wi-Fi to mesh with multiple access points for a low price of $169, thanks to this deal on Amazon's very own Eero system.

This Eero system comes in a pack of three, allowing you to cover 5,000 square-feet of your property. We're pretty sure it's way more than what you need, but more the better.

Though there are three Wi-Fi points in this system, but only one Wi-Fi name will show up for your device to connect to. And if you are roaming around your house doing a video call or even streaming something, the Eero system will seamlessly hand off your device to the nearest and best Eero access point for a truly uninterrupted internet experience.

Replaces your router and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. for whole-home WiFi coverage.

Works with your existing internet service provider and modem.

Sets up in less than 10 minutes with the eero app.

Stream, game, and work from anywhere in your home.

Automatic software updates keep your network safe and secure.

TrueMesh technology to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.

Easily expand your coverage with other eero products.

This is a rare and limited time deal only. I will highly recommend going for this system if your current Wi-Fi situation is bad at home or even your office space.

Buy Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router for whole-home coverage (3-pack) - Was $249, now just $169

