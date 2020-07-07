Apple and Amazon are giving you the chance to pick up a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for a low price of just $169. This deal saves you $30 instantly.

Ask us anything about the Apple Watch and we will sing praises for it. It will deliver the ultimate smartwatch experience if you own an iPhone. Period.

If you want in on the best smartwatch available in the market, then you can do so by spending a lowly price of just $169, for the Series 3 model. That is a discounted price, something which will only stick around for a limited period of time.

Right out of the gate, the Apple Watch is packed with loads of new features, including the ability to track your workouts and heartbeat throughout the day. Thanks to watchOS 6, the wearable is super zippy and comes with the ability to tell you if your surrounding is too noisy, a smarter Siri, a dedicated App Store and so much more. Things will get better later this year when Apple releases watchOS 7 to the public, and yes this Apple Watch will receive that update.

There’s a lot to love here and you can get started by heading over to the link below.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Was $199, now just $169

