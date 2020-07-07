Get ready to own a pair of brand new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for a low price of just $149 today. This deal saves you $50 instantly.

AirPods 2 with H1 Chip, 24 Hour Battery Life, Hey Siri Support, Wireless Charging Case Currently Available for Just $149 - $50 Off Instantly

You really don't have to break your wallet in half if you want to own a pair of AirPods. Right now Amazon is offering the second-generation AirPods for a low price of just $149. But wait, it gets better. This is the model which ships with the Wireless Charging Case, and retails for $199 straight from Apple.

At this point in time, AirPods really don't need any sort of introduction. They are Apple's true wireless earphones with the legendary pairing technique everyone talks about. Just pair the AirPods with your iPhone and it will be available across all your devices signed into the same Apple ID.

Since this is the version of AirPods that comes with the Wireless Charging Case, therefore you don't have to fiddle around with wires in order to top up the battery. Simply place the Charging Case on a Qi charger, the orange light will come on and you will start juicing up. If you want to take the old-school route, the AirPods 2 ship with a Lightning cable inside the box. But who needs the complication of wires, right? Glad we agree on that.

It's very rare that AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case drop to such a low price, therefore it is best you make use of this deal immediately. We won't be surprised if this deal ends way before this day comes to a close.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - Was $199, now just $149

Check out more deals below: