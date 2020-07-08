Renewed and Unlocked iPhone 8 in Gold Available for Just $255 with 64GB of Storage, Touch ID, Force Touch, More
Apple's iPhone 8 with 4.7-inch Retina display is currently available renewed from Amazon for a low price of just $255 in gold. Grab the deal today.
Amazon Renewed iPhone 8 with 64GB Storage, Fully Unlocked in Gold Available for Low Price of $255
Though the 2020 iPhone SE is a great deal at just $399, but you can get a similar experience for a low price of just $255, thanks to Amazon Renewed. The deal in question is on the iPhone 8, which packs a 4.7-inch Retina display, 64GB of internal storage and comes in a wonderful gold finish. As ever, this deal will last as long as the the stock does, so hurry up if you want to pick this up for yourself.
Since this phone is fully unlocked therefore you can pop in a SIM card from any carrier and you will be making calls, sending texts and using data in no time. This is actually a very understated feature as you do not have to keep yourself tied to one specific carrier.
This model on sale features a powerful A11 Bionic chip that still stands tall when compared to everything else out there. What this mean is, you don't have to wait for your apps and games to load and performance across the board is going to be phenomenal throughout the day.
Those into photography will be pleased to learn that the built-in 12-megapixel camera takes some of the most stunning photos around. With support for recording 4K video, you'll be capturing moments in amazing clarity.
Buy Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Gold - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $255
