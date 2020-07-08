Let this 60W USB-C Charger Everything You Have for Just $17 Today

AUKEY is offering its GaN USB-C charger for just $17 today, down from $29. Experience 60W charging at an extremely low price.

Charge Your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Android or Nintendo Switch at Full Speed with the AUKEY 60W GaN USB-C Charger for Just $17

As more and more devices are moving towards USB-C, including phones, tablets and laptops, therefore it is a good idea to invest in a charger that has a huge power output. This AUKEY charger on sale today can push out 60W of power when needed, and thanks to the use of GaN tech, it functions cool and features a smaller footprint too.

Fully compatible with USB Power Delivery, this charger operates with high regards for all sort of standards. Whether you are charging an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, an Android device or something like the Nintendo Switch, this charger will do it safely and at the fastest possible speed which the device can accept. Not many chargers can make this claim, keep that in mind.

In case you are wondering what sort of speeds and efficiency you can expect from this charger, then have a quick read below:

Fast & Efficient Charging: Fully charge a 13” MacBook Pro in just 1.8 hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes. Advanced GaN power chip dramatically improves charging efficiency to over 90% and keeps the internal components cool

If you are ready to grab this deal then make sure you head over to the link below. But, in order to bring the price down to just $17, you have to enter the special discount code written below. You miss that, and you end up paying the full $29 price.

Buy USB C Charger AUKEY 60W PD 3.0 Charger [ GaN Power Tech ] Power Delivery Wall Charger - Was $29, now just $17 using discount code M9HKDONI

