Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 Driver Released with God of War and Monster Hunter Rise Optimizations
AMD has released another Radeon Software Adrenalin driver, version 22.1.1. Available for download here, it comes with optimizations for the PC launches of Monster Hunter Rise (out since yesterday) and God of War (out tomorrow).
The driver also includes some fixes, while other outstanding issues remain. You can read about those below.
Support For
- Monster Hunter Rise
- God of War
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-445
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-446
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-447
Fixed Issues
- Connecting multiple monitors with high display bandwidths and differences in vertical intervals to a system may lead to high idle memory clock values being experienced by some users.
- After upgrading to the latest Radeon Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.
- When some users zoom-in during Halo Infinite gameplay, they may experience visual corruption on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics.
- Flickering may be observed when playing Fortnite on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics using DirectX 12 with Radeon Boost enabled.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- While playing Borderlands 3 using DirectX 12 with Radeon Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.
