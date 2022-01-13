Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 Driver Released with God of War and Monster Hunter Rise Optimizations

AMD has released another Radeon Software Adrenalin driver, version 22.1.1. Available for download here, it comes with optimizations for the PC launches of Monster Hunter Rise (out since yesterday) and God of War (out tomorrow).

The driver also includes some fixes, while other outstanding issues remain. You can read about those below.

