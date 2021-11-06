Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.1 Released by AMD, Optimized for Forza Horizon 5 and CoD: Vanguard
A new Radeon Software Adrenalin driver was released by AMD, version 21.11.1. This driver delivers optimizations for Playground's racing game Forza Horizon 5 (out on November 9th, though owners of the Premium Edition have had early access since yesterday) and Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Vanguard (out now).
The official release notes do mention specifically a performance boost measured in up to 23% in Forza Horizon 5 while using Extreme Settings at 4K.
In related AMD news, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will be featured in God of War PC, allowing for a direct comparison with NVIDIA DLSS.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.1 Highlights
Support For
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Forza Horizon 5
- Up to 23% increase in performance in Forza Horizon 5 @ 4K Extreme Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.
Fixed Issues
- Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.
- While playing Call of Duty: Warzone, some users may observe visual artifacts when moving the cursor in the in-game menu.
Known Issues
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
