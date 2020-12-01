AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.11.3 Driver Adds Vulkan Ray Tracing Support

The new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin driver has gone live, introducing support for an upcoming new game and official support for Vulkan Ray Tracing Extensions.

The 20.11.3 driver brings support for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the surprisingly good new open-world game developed by Ubisoft Quebec, as well as for the already mentioned Vulkan Ray Tracing Extensions.

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.11.3 driver also fixes a number of issues for several games like Crysis Remastered, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs:® Legion and Dirt™ 5.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.

Godfall™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM® Eternal™ starts rendering in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.11.3 driver can be downloaded from the AMD official website.