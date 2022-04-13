QuakeCon 2022 Announced As a Digital-Only Event Coming August 18-20

Good news for QuakeCon enthusiasts. The event is seemingly about to happen once again as a digital-only event. As the name not so subtly implies, this iteration of QuakeCon will not have any sort of in-person features and will be running across digital channels on August 18, ending on August 20.

QuakeCon is Bethesda's (and Zenimax's for that matter) major event in which several releases for id Software are showcased. We saw some gameplay showcases at this event for games such as DOOM Eternal, Deathloop, and Rage 2. Some of you might recall that this event found an unfortunate snag during the 2020 edition. Why? Because of the pandemic. Back in 2020, the QuakeCon event for that year was canceled due to concerns surrounding massive gatherings.

Quake Remaster Out Now, Includes 4K Visuals, Crossplay, New Content and Mods, More

2021 saw the event take on a digital-only format, much like now. The event ran for 3 days while several gameplay panels and events were being concentrated for a banger first day. Now, in 2022, QuakeCon will take the form of a digital-only format once again for different reasons than the ones you'd anticipate.

According to Bethesda, there's just too much uncertainty to properly plan out an in-person event. However, the QuakeCon 2022 team is already working hard to put together exciting new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and other festivities. More details surrounding this new iteration of QuakeCon will be available in June.

So, some of you might be wondering when in-person events for QuakeCon are going to come back and the answer is bound to surprise you. Apparently, the event is planned to be in-person once again come 2023. Let's just hope nothing crazy happens to delay this in-person event once again.

In other news, Aspyr, the studio working on the Knights of the Old Republic Remake, has recently acquired Beamdog. Beamdog will operate as an independent studio within Aspyr. Coincidentally, Beamdog also announced a new roguelite game with an 80s cartoon aesthetic known as MythForce.