MythForce is a New 80s-Cartoon-Flavored Roguelite from Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Dev Beamdog

Edmonton-based developer Beamdog has proven themselves when it comes to remasters, developing acclaimed Enhanced Editions of classic games like Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment, but now they’re looking to deliver their first completely original title. Announced just minutes ago, MythForce is a new roguelite that takes inspiration from classic 80s cartoons – think He-Man or even the animated films of Don Bluth. In addition to the cool look, MythForce will also offer co-op for up to four players. Check out the first gameplay trailer for MythForce, below.

Of course, being inspired by 80s cartoons, MythForce also has its own rockin’ theme song.

MythForce enters early access this month, and Beamdog is promising to deliver more content via regular seasonal updates. Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official description…

Saturday Mornings Are Back! Become a cartoon hero in a bodacious 80s fantasy world. Scratch that nostalgic itch with wholesome fun that’s easy to pick up and play (but tough to master). In true rogue-lite fashion, each time you’re defeated, you’ll have to start over at the beginning— but every playthrough makes you a little stronger. Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to make you say “I HAVE THE POWER!” Immersive 1st-Person Fantasy - Wield legendary weapons and powerful magic to smite hordes of enemies in an immersive fantasy dungeon-crawl through a colorful cartoon castle.

Dungeon-Crawling Fun! - Fresh adventures await with each new attempt to storm the keep! Explore a replayable dungeon with treasure, traps, and terrors lurking around every corner.

Coordinated Co-op Chaos! - Brave the dungeon alone or join forces in co-op mode for up to 4 players. Choose your team wisely, because each hero brings unique skills to the fight!

Brave Heroes of Eldryth! - Victoria the valiant Knight joins forces with Rico the charming Rogue, Maggie the wise Mage, and Hawkins the deadly Hunter. Together, they form the legendary team known as… MythForce! These courageous champions are all that stand between Eldryth and the tyranny of the vampire lord, Deadalus. Will our heroes prevail against the many malevolent minions, tricks, and traps in his ever-changing dungeon?

MythForce enters early access on PC (via the Epic Games Store) on April 20.