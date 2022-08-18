Quake Champions Unlocks all Characters via Game Pass Perk, Classic Bethesda Titles Added

QuakeCon 2022 has just kicked off, and while the digital-only event likely won’t play host to as many big announcements as some past shows, Bethesda did have a few Xbox Game Pass goodies to announce. For starters, a new Game Pass Perk will give subscribers access to all Quake Champions characters. A number of new classic Bethesda titles are also now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Check them out, below.

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Quake 4

Wolfenstein 3D

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

A number of Bethesda titles have also been added to the Microsoft Store, including…

Heretic: Serpent Riders

Hexen: Beyond Heretic

Hexen: Deathkings

The following Microsoft Store additions are also free-to-play.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall

Quake Champions

Bethesda also announced the classic mod Threewave CTF is officially coming to the Quake Remaster.

The Original Quake Re-Release Gets New Update Including the Legendary Mod, Threewave CTF - Last year we launched the original Quake for modern audiences and made the game available via Xbox Game Pass for a taste of id Sofware’s high octane classic. Today, we’re adding even more with Update 4, which includes the return of the legendary progenitor of team-based multiplayer: Threewave Capture the Flag. This addition includes nine iconic levels from the original mod just in time for QuakeCon to bring you and seven of your closest frag friends back together again!

Finally, numerous Bethesda games are currently on sale, including Ghostwire: Tokyo (50% off), Deathloop (60% off), Fallout 76 (75% off), and Doom Eternal (75% off).

QuakeCon 2022 runs from today until Saturday (August 20). You can check out the full schedule here.