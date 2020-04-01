QuakeCon 2020 Canceled – Bethesda: ‘Gathering Is the Last Thing We Should Be Doing Right Now’

This year's QuakeCon was supposed to take place between August 6th and 9th in Dallas, Texas, as the twenty-fifth edition of the yearly convention about id Software and Bethesda games.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic which already caused the cancellation of June's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles just did the same for this convention. In a letter shared with the community, Bethesda explained that gathering is the last thing we should be doing right now, obviously in an effort to reduce the spread of the contagion.

In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it's the 25th year of the event. However, with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon. The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players will always be our top priority, and in these times it felt wrong to be talking about a gathering when gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now. While we don’t know what the state of the pandemic will be this August, we do know it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success. We thank all of you – especially the volunteers – for all your work in building and supporting this event year after year. We hope to work with you to come up with other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August, and we look forward to the return of this amazing event next year. Until then, be safe, look after each other, and play games.

That said, Bethesda did hint at 'other ways to celebrate the convention's spirit this August', which probably means a lot of livestreams and trailers. Don't worry too much, then, as the gaming news will come out anyway.